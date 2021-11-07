4 children, 2 adults injured in Bradenton apartment fire

BRADENTON, Fla. — Six people, including four children, were injured and several people were displaced from their homes due to an apartment fire late Saturday night.

Cedar Hammock Fire responded to the apartment fire at 11:13 p.m. at the Aaron Lake Apartments. Crews said they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the apartment complex when they arrived.

Two adults and four children were taken to local hospitals with a variety of injuries, officials said. Sixteen people were displaced from their homes and are working with the Red Cross.

The fire is being investigated by Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue and the Florida State Fire Marshal.

Officials said the building sustained about $1 million in damages.

Cedar Hammock Fire was assisted by Manatee County EMS, West Manatee, Southern Manatee, and the city of Bradenton Fire units.