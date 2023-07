MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-boat accident left nine people injured, one of which had to be airlifted from the scene.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and partner agencies said they responded to the incident near Key Royale sandbar on Sunday.

All nine people were eventually taken to a local hospital for treatment.

FWC added that this is an ongoing investigation, and they will provide updates when they become available.