MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) will be offering free bus rides to and from the beach this Fourth of July weekend.

A special fare-free zone will allow passengers to board the Beach ConneXion Shuttle to Manatee Public Beach on July 3 and 4 at any MCAT stop between 75th Street West and Anna Maria Island.

The AMI Trolley and the Beach ConneXion Shuttle will operate on Independence Day, but the regular fixed route and Handy Bus will be suspended on July 4. Those routes will resume on Monday, July 5.

