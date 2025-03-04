Manatee Commission voted to end school zone speed cameras, after adjusting hours last month

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — Manatee Commissioners voted to end speed enforcement cameras in school zones.

The Manatee County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted Tuesday to end the program at 12:01 a.m., Thursday, March 6.

Since the speed cameras were installed in Manatee school zones in August 2024, the BOCC said that 55,243 violations had been issued and 22,292 drivers have paid the $100 fine.

The BOCC said the program was established following the passage of Florida House Bill 657 in April 2023, which authorized the use of speed detection systems in school zones.

In February, the Board adjusted the hours of enforcement to be from 30 minutes before to 30 minutes after the start and end of regularly scheduled school sessions.

The BOCC said that all citations issued until March 5 remain valid.