MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County employees could soon have the option to carry concealed firearms while on the job.

Tuesday, county commissioners will debate the policy, which was first proposed by Commissioner James Satcher in a lengthy May 10 meeting.

“Gun Free Zones should be called ‘Criminal Empowerment Zones.’ Basically, just let the bad guys know exactly where to target,” he said at the time.

Satcher’s policy would allow any of the county's roughly 2,000 employees to carry a concealed firearm while on the job, as long as they hold a Florida Concealed Weapon License legally and aren’t violating any other superseding laws.

Even though Satcher said there wasn't a particular incident that prompted his proposal, he said it’s designed to make sure all employees are as safe as commissioners.

“For me, with county employees, they keep coming up to me quietly, you know, in the hallways or phone calls, you know, and telling me, ‘Oh, thank you for doing this,’” he said. “Here we sit on the ninth floor of the County Administration building — you’ve got seven commissioners here — and you’ve all these layers of security to come up here and see the ivory tower to talk to commissioners. So, we’re protected, but it’s wrong if we’re protected better than our employees are.”

In the May meeting, even though some commissioners seemed supportive of the idea, others questioned how it would be implemented, how it would work, and whether it’s warranted in the first place.

“To me, this is a puzzle,” said Commissioner Misty Servia. “This is a puzzle with many pieces. And this is not a 10-piece puzzle; this is a 1,000-piece puzzle.”

“I do think we do need to hear what is being said from the employees. Is there a concern out there? Have we had an issue? That’s one take,” added Commissioner Reggie Bellamy, the only commission member who voted against moving the idea forward. “The other take is, what about the liability?”

In a July 15 memo to commissioners, County Attorney William Clague writes, while the policy would be constitutional, “if the Board chooses to proceed with a policy change to allow concealed carry of firearms, it should do so with the understanding that, depending on how the policy is structured and administered, it could give rise to the additional liabilities and insurance costs.”

In Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners will debate the policy, ask remaining questions, and seek out input from any employees or county residents.

Ginger McCallum, a resident who is also a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, plans to offer commissioners her thoughts on the policy.

“Guns don’t belong in the workplace — in any workplace,” she tells ABC Action News. “I feel — and many others feel — that it’s a dangerous idea that would harm our county — the employees, citizens, and the reputation of our county — that it’ll create a hostile workplace with the threat of accidental or even intentional injury from gun violence.”

McCallum said she hasn’t heard any county employees voice safety concerns that would warrant such a policy change. Instead, she suspects the policy change is being driven by politics.

“To me, it’s completely politics, but I can’t presume to know why Commissioner Satcher thought it was necessary to bring this up,” McCallum said. “I mean, is our county workplace inherently dangerous? Is the sheriff’s department not doing its job?”

Her group plans to protest outside the county building ahead of the 8:30 a.m. meeting.

Commissioner Satcher, meanwhile, believes he does have the votes to get the policy passed.

“At the end of the day, I think I do have the votes. We’ll see how it pans out — how it goes,” he said. “I think we need to change this rule. It’s high time we did it.”