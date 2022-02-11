Manatee Co. KFC employee shot after argument involving customers in drive-thru lane

A KFC employee was shot after an argument involving customers in the drive-thru lane.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office says that at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, two people pulled into the drive-thru lane of the KFC located 6301 15th Street East in Sarasota and allegedly got into an argument with the employees at the window about the food they had just ordered. Minutes later, two employees exited the restaurant and met the men in the parking lot where the argument escalated.

Authorities say that during that dispute one of the employees was shot.

The suspect and another man left the scene heading northbound on 15th Street East in a newer white vehicle. The victim was transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle and is expected to recover from his injuries, deputies say. The shooting victim has reportedly been unwilling to provide more information about the incident.

Detectives are working on leads at this time. Investigation continues.