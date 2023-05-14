Man shot and killed after an argument outside home

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting occurred early this morning in Bradenton, Florida, leaving one man dead and another facing charges.

The Bradenton Police Office (BPO) said Bruce Brooks, 35, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to Brooks and witnesses at the scene, the victim, a 31-year-old man, was involved in a domestic argument outside his home which led to him arming himself with a machete and approaching Brooks, who was sleeping in a neighboring carport.

Brooks shot the victim in self-defense after seeing him approaching with the machete.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Manatee County Homicide Task Force.