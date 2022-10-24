Man found dead in driveway leads to homicide investigation in Manatee County

PALMETTO, Fla. — Manatee County detectives are currently investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a driveway on Monday.

Patrol deputies responded to the scene in the 2800 block 7th Avenue East in Palmetto around 3:30 a.m., where they found an unresponsive 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound lying in the driveway. The deputies attempted CPR, but he passed only a few minutes later.

A witness stated that the victim was shot in the middle of an argument with another man about a mile away. The victim then drove himself to the house, where he collapsed.

This is an isolated incident and an ongoing investigation. More details will be provided when an update is released.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS (8477).