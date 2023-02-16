Man falls from 18th floor of building in Sarasota, dies in hospital

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man fell to his death Wednesday while painting at a construction site in Sarasota.

The Sarasota Police Department said the man, 21, was on the 18th floor and, for unknown reasons, fell to the fifth floor of the building. 911 was called around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and the Sarasota County Fire Department responded to the scene.

Officers were not dispatched until 2:15 p.m., but the man was taken to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital before they arrived. The man passed away from his injuries in the hospital.

Police believe that the death was an accident. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is currently investigating.