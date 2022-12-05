Man dies after crashing into cow in Manatee County: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Labelle man died early Monday morning after hitting a cow while driving, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP said that a Toyota SUV was traveling north on State Road 70 in Manatee County around 1:34 a.m. when a cow wandered onto the road and into the SUV's path.

The SUV then collided with the cow, and the impact caused the SUV to overturn. The driver, a 62-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated when more details are provided.