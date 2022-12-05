Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Man dies after crashing into cow in Manatee County: FHP

Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Posted at 11:52 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 11:55:49-05

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Labelle man died early Monday morning after hitting a cow while driving, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP said that a Toyota SUV was traveling north on State Road 70 in Manatee County around 1:34 a.m. when a cow wandered onto the road and into the SUV's path.

The SUV then collided with the cow, and the impact caused the SUV to overturn. The driver, a 62-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated when more details are provided.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.