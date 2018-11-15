Man dies after being set on fire in Manatee County, deputies investigating

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — Detectives are conducting a death investigation in rural Manatee County.

A neighbor called the Sheriff's Office around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday to report seeing an unknown black man on fire on the west side of M-J Road just south of State Road 70.

Paramedics responded to the scene and extinguished the flames. They pronounced the man dead.

"We don’t think this was a person who was in the area, we believe this person was possibly killed and then brought to this location," said spokesperson Randy Warren.

Detectives are investigating the man's death as a homicide. It is not known how the unidentified victim got to the location.

Anyone with information on man's identity or why he was in the area is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.