Man dies after being found with traumatic brain injury, sparking investigation: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla — Police are investigating an incident involving a man who was found with a traumatic brain injury and later died.

According to the Bradenton Police (BPD), Sherrone Jackson, 27, was dropped off by a ride-share service near 68th Street West and 12th Avenue West at around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Jackson was in the area getting a spare key left in the mailbox of a nearby home. According to police, he intended to get another ride-share to return to Sarasota County.

However, Jackson was still waiting for the ride-share at 11:55 p.m. At 1:45 a.m., a passerby found Jackson unconscious near the intersection, according to BPD.

Doctors said that Jackson suffered a traumatic brain injury, and the cause was unknown. Jackson did not regain consciousness and died on Nov. 6, according to officials.

Police are looking for information on what led to Jackson's injuries and death.

According to police, Jackson wore black Nike shorts, a white tank top, black slide sandals, and a red trucker-style hat with "Badlands" on the front.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Mulligan at william.mulligan@bradentonpd.com or 941-932-9313. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Manatee Crime Stoppers at manateecrimestoppers.com.