Man charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing another man with a knife on Friday around 10:00 p.m., according to Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

MCSO stated that Justin Claudio, 33, was arguing with another 33-year-old man when the fight escalated into a physical attack on the 1600 block of 9th Street Court East in Bradenton.

Claudio allegedly stabbed the victim in both his torso and left arm. Deputies and EMS arrived on the scene and assisted the victim. He was transported to Blake Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Claudio and located him in the 6600 block of 14th Street West on Sunday. He was later booked at the Manatee County Jail.

The victim was treated for his wounds and released from the hospital.