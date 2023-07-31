Man arrested for stealing 1977 Porsche from car museum in Sarasota, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man was arrested on Friday after he was accused of stealing a Porsche from a car museum in Sarasota.

Police said they started investigating the overnight burglary on June 14 at the Sarasota Classic Car Museum at 5500 North Tamiami Trail. The brown 1977 Porsche 930 Turbo, worth $250,000, was reported missing after an alarm went off.

An anonymous caller alerted police that the suspect, Daniel Boyce, 36, was "seen with a brown Porsche at an unknown warehouse." With assistance from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, detectives located the Porsche with a fraudulently obtained title and tag.

Boyce was arrested on July 21 on a Sarasota County warrant for failing to appear in court for a grand theft auto charge and is being held without bond at the Sarasota County Jail. He is facing a felony charge of scheming to defraud (over $50,000).

Police added he is a person of interest in the June 14 case, and that there may be additional charges.

Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone with information should call the Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.