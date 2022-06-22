Make-A-Wish grants bedroom makeover for Bradenton girl

BRADENTON. FLA. — The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted a bedroom makeover on Wednesday for a critically ill Bradenton girl who suffers from seizures.

12-year-old Nayeli Santos has been mentally and physically challenged her whole life. She suffers from serious seizures due to epilepsy and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

Because of those health complications, Santos spends a lot of time indoors, and having a space tailored to her physical needs can impact her quality of life.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

Her room now features therapeutic and sensory items to learn from, a new bed, fan, closet, window treatment and flooring.

The room was revealed at a Make-A-Wish celebration at Santos' home. The foundation said the colors used in the room, which included pink, purple, gray and white, not only match her big personality but also have a soothing effect in times of medical crisis.