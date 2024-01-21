Longtime Sarasota police sergeant passes from cancer

The Sarasota Police Department has lost one of its finest. Longtime Sgt. David Dixon lost his fight with cancer, according to police department officials. Dixon served the department for 15 years. “It is with great sadness that the Zephyrhills Police Department and the city of Zephyrhills announce the passing of Sergeant David Dixon. He will be missed!” a press release stated.

Dixon began his career with the Polk County Sheriff's Office, where he served for four years before joining the Zephyrhills Police Department. Dixon served as a patrol officer, school resource officer, field training officer and patrol sergeant.

More information will follow as it is made available.