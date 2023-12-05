Local nonprofit helping provide free microchipping for lost and found pets in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County’s animal shelter remains overcrowded, as an average of 300 strays are brought in monthly. That number is far outpacing adoptions, and only about 10% of strays – actually lost pets – are reunited with their owners.

Animal Welfare waived adoption fees last month to help clear the shelters. But despite that, there are still more than 150 dogs, 100 cats, and a rabbit at the county’s three shelters, according to Hans Wohlgefahrt, Manatee County Animal Welfare’s outreach and event specialist.

“A lot of the pets that are coming into Manatee County Animal welfare are lost pets,” Wohlgefahrt said.

Now, local nonprofit Lost Pet Services is teaming up with the county to help.

“We started this program again to provide free microchips for any pets that are reclaimed after they've been brought in as a stray,” said Patty Giarrusso.

Giarrusso started the Lost Pet Services Facebook group about 10 years ago. Later, turning it into a nonprofit, Lost Pet Services has helped reunite 2,200 pets with their humans just this year alone. Of those 2,200 lost and found pets, only 30% were microchipped.

Funding to make this program possible was part of a grant from the Human Animal Alliance after Hurricane Idalia.

“Microchipping and licensing your pet ensures that we are going to be able to get that pet back home,” Wohlgefahrt said.

A microchip is the size of a grain of rice and is implanted under the skin between your pet’s shoulders.

If a dog or cat is found, animal welfare officers, a vet’s office, or even lost pest services volunteers can scan them to get the owner’s contact information. Officers will then return a pet to their owner free of charge.

A microchip can also help save pet owners money in impound fees.

“Collars and licenses can get lost or taken off of a pe, but that microchip is always going to be in there just proof of ownership,” Wohlgefahrt said.

Lost Pet Services is also working with the Humane Society of Manatee County and the Animal Rescue Coalition to provide free microchipping.

“I always say a lost pet can't tell anyone where it lives. So, it's up to us to do that for them,” Giarrusso said.