Listeria found inside Big Olaf ice cream facility, FDA official recall issued

SARASOTA, Fla. — The state has now shut down the production of a Sarasota ice cream company after listeria was found inside their processing facility.

On Wednesday the FDA announced an official recall of Big Olaf Creamery products.

This comes 11 days after the CDC put out a warning that 23 listeria cases, spanning over the last year and a half, were linked to the Sarasota ice cream company.

But even after the CDC’s warning, some Big Olaf locations remained open and continued selling their ice cream.

Bill Marler who has been a food safety attorney for 30 years and specializes in listeria cases said he’s never seen anything like it.

"I have no idea how many people ate ice cream on the fourth of July weekend, unknowingly that this facility was under investigation, I just think that’s crazy," said Marler.

Marler is representing the family of 79-year-old Mary Billman who they say died from listeria after eating Big Olaf's ice cream at a Sarasota location in January.

"That whole part is very concerning to me that the state didn’t jump on this earlier," said Marler.

Nearly one week after the CDC’s warning, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services spokesperson Erin Moffet said on July 7 they collected 100 environmental samples inside the Big Olaf facility where ice cream is made. She said out of the 100 surface area samples, nine came back positive for listeria.

Moffet said they are still awaiting results from product testing that they should get back in a few days.

She said meanwhile the company has stopped production at the facility and stopped selling Big Olaf ice cream.

We reached out to Big Olaf Creamery for comment and did not hear back.

