Lifelong Sarasota truck driver now hauling for the greater good at All Faiths Food Bank

SARASOTA, Fla. — If you see an 18-wheeler rolling down the highway this week, make sure to smile and wave.

After all, it's National Truck Driver Awareness Week, and we're saluting the 3.5 million women and men in America who haul across the country, making sure we get what we need.

To properly celebrate, we're highlighting one of our favorite truckers in Tampa Bay: Ned Holmes, a lifelong driver currently hauling for All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota.

"I've always loved driving, but now I know that I'm helping out, that I'm helping people in need," said the 63-year-old superstar who's been behind the wheel of a big rig for 35 years.

He said this is the most fulfilling job he's ever had.

Ned helps get food to 70,000 neighbors in need in the area, driving all over Tampa, picking up donations, and dropping them off. He'll even go out of state—for instance, Houston after a hurricane—driving his helpful spirit all over the country.

"Wherever they need me to go, that's my goal," he said.

To learn more about All Faiths Food Bank — including volunteer and donation opportunities — visit here.