Lee Middle School students share 'Blankets of Hope' with people struggling from homelessness

BRADENTON, Fla. — Electa Lee Middle School students are ending the school year by giving hope and warmth to those in need.

Students in business teacher Richard Daenell's class partnered with the organization called "Blankets of Hope" to give out more than 100 blankets to people who are struggling with homelessness.

Wendi Lane

"It was so doggone cold last night, I used a Uhaul blanket," said Robert Alexander.

Alexander says he's a veteran and has been homeless in Bradenton for more than a year. He says he was thankful to receive a blanket.

"This means you don’t get cold, that’s what it means to me, it’s life-saving. The blanket is lifesaving," said Alexander.

Wendi Lane

Each blanket had an inspiring handwritten note from a student to give the recipient hope that they are loved.

"It’s an eye-opening experience. Not all the time do we get to get out to the car and give somebody who really needs something, a necessity that will make their life better," said Sydney Christophel, an 8th-grade student at Lee Middle School.