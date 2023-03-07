Laundrie family lawyer files protective motion to leave letter to Brian out of court evidence

VENICE, Fla. — The Laundrie family attorneys filed a motion for a protective order on Monday that aims to block the Petito family from making a letter to Brian as evidence in the upcoming civil trial.

In court records, Brian's mother, Roberta Laundrie, claims a letter she wrote to her son had nothing to do with the murder of his fiance, Gabby Petito.

Court records showed Roberta referred to a letter and envelope that said: "burn after reading." Roberta claimed she wrote that letter in May 2021, before Gabby and Brian went on their road trip.

Laundrie Court Document by ABC Action News on Scribd

Last year, Gabby Petito's family filed a civil lawsuit against Chris and Roberta Laundrie.

"Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt believe that Judge Danielle Brewer made the correct legal decision to allow them to join Attorney Steven Bertolino as a Defendant alongside Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie in the claim filed for intentional infliction of emotional distress. Now that all the living parties responsible for their emotional harm are joined, we look forward to moving the case forward to trial," said Patrick Reilly, an attorney for the Petito family.

The lawsuit alleged Brian's parents knew about the murder but did nothing to help.

According to court records, a jury trial has been set for Aug. 14, 2023.

RECOMMENDED: Judge rules Brian Laundrie's family lawyer can be named in civil lawsuit