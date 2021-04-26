Last call for first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — After being one of the first counties in the Tampa Bay area to give out the COVID-19 vaccine, Manatee County is wrapping up its distribution due to low demand.

As the vaccine has become more and more available, Manatee County Public Safety director Jake Saur says the demand to have a big county-run site is no longer there.

"As the younger ages have been eligible to get the vaccine, there's just not been a high demand for the vaccine," said Saur.

Saur says 40% of people living in Manatee County have gotten at least their first dose of the vaccine, and though he’d like to see that percentage higher, he says people are not coming to get the shot.

"Although Tom Bennet Park will ramp down as we prepare for hurricane season, I do believe that those who have not gotten the vaccine should still get the vaccine. It’s much more readily available and very easy to schedule at a pharmacy or physician’s office," said Saur.

The last chance to receive the first dose of the vaccine through Manatee County will be during a first come first serve event on Wednesday, April 28, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tom Bennet Park. The second dose will be given at Tom Bennet Park on May 26.