Lakewood Ranch housing market remains steady

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Lakewood Ranch is one of the fastest-growing communities in the state.

Eight years ago, Sandy Clarke moved here from Chicago. Now, she lives in one of the most sought-after communities in Florida, something that is no surprise to her.

“I saw all the construction. I have friends who are realtors crazy busy, couldn’t find places, there were bidding wars," said Clarke.

Realtor Becky Sigler showed us a luxurious $1.8 million home right next to one of the community lakes.

“There are buyers out of the woodwork, so I won’t have any trouble," said Sigler.

There's really something in Lakewood Ranch for different types of buyers.

“Lakewood ranch has 10 builders, and they range from $300,000 to $1.5 million plus," said Sigler.

Good schools, arts and culture and 100 restaurants in just a 10-mile radius are reasons why last year Sigler said 1,900 homes were sold here. It's expected to keep at that pace in 2023.

“Especially with the interest rates going down 6%," says Sigler.