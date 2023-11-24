King of the High Wire, Nik Wallenda, brings a new holiday spectacle to Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — The King of the High Wire is back in his hometown of Sarasota to bring a holiday spectacle to town.

"A Brave New Wonderland" featuring Nik Wallenda opened on Saturday, November 18.

Wallenda partnered with The Circus Arts Conservatory to create the production. Performances are held in the Big Top next to the University Town Center. It's a blend of circus acts, aerial performances, and storytelling. It features talent from across the globe, including a comedian, aerial artists and jugglers.

Wallenda said his wife, Erendira, came up with the idea for the production about three years ago.

"The awesome thing about our relationship is she's the creative one. She can come up with these incredible ideas, and I'm the one who can make them happen, so together, we're able to do some crazy stuff and break a lot of world records and put on shows in our hometown," said Nik Wallenda.

He continued, "Our lives are about giving back, entertaining, and inspiring others that nothing is impossible. Anytime I can do that in my hometown and I can go sleep in my own bed at night, that's a dream come true for me."

Closing the show will be the high-wire act, starring Nik Wallenda, Erendira Wallenda, Blake Wallenda, Alec Bryant, and Daniela Prieto.

"Several Wallenda family members in the show, and there's a lot of extended family as well. I've got cousins. I've got close friends that I grew up with that are a big part of the show, but again, there are performers from all over the world," said Wallenda.

Wallenda said the audience will learn about the true essence of holiday traditions. He hopes to turn "A Brave New Wonderland" into something bigger.

"It's not just a circus, but there's actually a story, a meaning, there's a purpose behind it. We're going to take a character, a child, Johnny Rocket, on a journey through all the holidays," said Wallenda. "The dream is this becomes a holiday tradition."

Tickets to a "Brave New Wonderland" are available now. The show is set to run until December 31. Showtimes will vary, with ticket prices ranging from $30 to 75.

