K-9 officer cut twice by a suspected car thief as detectives moved in

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Manatee County Sheriff's K-9 officer, Loki, was cut twice by a suspected car thief who also "intentionally rammed" a patrol vehicle with the stolen car.

Everything started when Manatee County Sheriff's deputies found a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart on State Road 64 East. Deputies said when the driver saw them, he rammed their car and then drove over a shopping cart corral before driving off on SR 64.

The sheriff's office had a helicopter overhead that tracked the car to the 3600 block of US 301 where it went off the road and crashed into a fence.

Deputies said the driver, Christopher Darlington, then climbed out and broke into a home 27th Street.

VIDEO: K-9 officer cut twice by alleged car thief

According to the sheriff's office, Darlington refused to come out, and deputies, along with K-9 officer Loki, entered the premises, finding Darlington "with two large knives in the master bedroom."

When Loki approached, the sheriff's office said Darlington swung the blades, cutting Loki on his nose and face. Darlington was then arrested, and Loki was taken to a local vet for treatment, where he received 12 stitches to his nose and head.

After his arrest, deputies said they found a "trafficking quantity of suspected fentanyl" and stolen property from the home on Darlington. He now faces a litany of charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, armed burglary, and aggravated battery on a police K-9, among others.

Deputies said Loki is expected to make a full recovery and should be back on the job in about two weeks.