Join in on the fun of making homemade candy canes at the Fudge Factory of Anna Maria Island

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. — Customers got a sweet surprise at the Fudge Factory of Anna Maria Island on Friday.

Peter Vrinios is carrying on the family tradition of homemade candy canes. Customers may watch from the window or walk inside the store on Bradenton Beach.

Vrinios said his family's tradition dates back more than 125 years and has been passed on through four generations.

It started in 1898 with a confectionery on Main Street in Champaign, Illinois.

"My grandfather came from Greece in 1898, and then he opened a beautiful confectionery in Champaign, Illinois at 55 Main Street. Then, my father took it over and then my one brother and two sisters and my father. We ran it for 40 years. When my father passed away, we ran it, the brothers and sisters ran it," said Vrinios.

In the 1970s, Vrinios said REO Speedwagon took their photograph at the local landmark for the back cover of their "T.W.O." album.

In 2004, Vrinios moved the family to Florida. He packed everything up and dragged along a huge marble table used for candy making.

"Everybody thought I was a little cuckoo because they're thinking Pete what are you going to do with that...I didn't even know anybody in Sarasota/Bradenton area. I just couldn't be the one who dropped the ball after 100 years at that time, we had a 100 year anniversary and tradition of making candy. I brought the table with the idea I would find a home for it and find a way to make candy," said Vrinios.

Vrinios met Benjamin Kaminecki, the owner of the Fudge Factory. At the time, Kaminecki had a location on St. Armands Circle.

"I threw my pitch to him. You don't make candy canes. I do. I'd love to come in here every December and do my candy cane tradition and keep it going. I'll bring my marble table to your place, and you can use it year-round, and I'll use it in December," said Vrinios.

Every year in November and December, Vrinios makes homemade candy canes at the Fudge Factory.

The candy shop also sells so many sweets including homemade fudge, turtles, and truffles.

"People walk in with a smile and walk out with a smile," said Kaminecki.

"All the recipes, my fudge and my chocolates, and all that came from my family. My family has been in the candy business for over 80 years. We started our first store in Tennessee."

Customers may catch one final show and help make candy canes on Saturday, December 23, at 6:00 p.m.

If you missed the show this year, it will be back again next November.

The Fudge Factory of Anna Maria Island is located at 117 Bridge Street on Bradenton Beach.

For more information, visit their website.