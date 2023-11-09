Johns Hopkins All Children's found liable for abuse claims in the 'Take Care of Maya' civil lawsuit

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota County jury said Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital is liable for abuse claims in a case that caught the attention of millions of viewers through a Netflix documentary called "Take Care of Maya."

The lawsuit asked for more than $200 million in damages from the hospital, and the jury has awarded millions in damages, though the exact amount hasn't yet been determined.

The hospital was found liable for the following civil claims:



False imprisonment of Maya Kowalski

Battery of Maya Kowalski

Fraudulent billing of Jack Kowalski

Inflicting emotional distress on Beata Kowalski

Wrongful death claim for the estate of Beata Kowalski

Intentionally inflicting emotional distress on Maya Kowalski

The civil trial involved allegations regarding Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in Sarasota County and the Kowalski family. Jack Kowalski, for himself and on behalf of his children, including Maya, and his late wife, Beata, sued the hospital.

According to court documents, in 2015, a doctor diagnosed Maya with “Complex Regional Pain Syndrome” and gave her ketamine infusion treatments.

The court records say in 2016, Maya was taken to All Children’s, where it says Beata explained Maya’s condition and that the family relayed what they said were “appropriate dosages of pain medications.”

Howard Hunter, who represented All Children’s, said this was a big dose and levels staff had never heard of.

“They put her in a safe environment, they attempted to get her stabilized, they called the correct consultations, and they tried to investigate what was going on. We will suggest to you, the evidence will suggest, and the experts will say that that was a perfectly reasonable thing to do,” said Hunter. “There’s no conspiracy here. It was an effort to safeguard this child and to see that she got appropriate therapy going forward, whatever that happened to be.”

Court documents said the hospital reported Beata to the DCF child abuse hotline and later said that the hospital notified the family that they would not be allowed to leave with Maya.

“There’s no evidence anywhere that Maya Kowalski was ever in any danger, Maya Kowalski ever suffered any negative effect whatsoever,” said Gregory Anderson, an attorney for the Kowalski family.

The nearly 100-page document stated that Beata suffered “multiple discernable physical injuries, up to and including her suicide, each caused by the psychological trauma inflicted by the Defendants’ abhorrent actions.”

“We had no reason to wish this family harm, and we still don’t. Indeed, there’s a tragic outcome in this case, in terms of Mrs. Kowalski’s suicide, and we regret very much that that happened,” said Hunter. “The issue here, however, is who’s responsible for it, and we’re going to go over the facts of that and what the facts don’t show in terms of any connection between what was done by All Children’s and that tragic result.”

Maya's story was turned into a Netflix documentary called "Take Care of Maya." It debuted on June 19, 2023.