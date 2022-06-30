Watch Now
Job fair in Sarasota with over 400 job openings, employers will hire on the spot

Posted at 11:01 PM, Jun 29, 2022
SARASOTA, Fla. — JobLink USA and 20 of Sarasota's top employers will partner together to host its annual Sarasota/Tampa Bay JobLink Job Fair on Thursday, June 30.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Conference Center, located at 975 University Parkway in Sarasota. Employees will be hiring on the spot for over 400 job openings in fields like sales, medical, law enforcement, maintenance and professional.

Some of the featured employers at this year's event include the Sarasota and Manatee Government and the Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Job seekers can learn more and pre register for the event by clicking here.

