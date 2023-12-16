Watch Now
Investigation underway after structure fire leaves 1 man dead

Posted at 5:18 PM, Dec 16, 2023
NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department and the State Fire Marshal are investigating a structure fire that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.

North Port Fire Rescue responded to the 3800 block of Trenton Lane on Saturday at 12:10 p.m. to check an extinguished fire.

Firefighters reported no fire was visible from the exterior of the single-story home upon arrival. They then made their way through the house and discovered an extinguished fire, which appeared to have started in the kitchen.

Smoke and soot were present throughout the home.

Firefighters then noticed an adult man dead in a bedroom of the home. Two cats and two dogs also died.

No working smoke alarms were in the home.

