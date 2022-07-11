Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

I-75 SB shut down in Sarasota after multi-vehicle crash

A second crash is also causing delays
sarasota crash.png
WFTS
sarasota crash.png
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 13:27:14-04

SARASOTA, Fla.  — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that shut down I-75 southbound in Sarasota.

Currently, all southbound lanes are closed while emergency personnel work to clear the scene.

Southbound traffic is being diverted to Bee Ridge Road. Drivers are able to re-enter the interstate at Clark Road.

FHP has not released details on the crash itself, but traffic cameras show it involved at least one semi.

It's unclear how long troopers expect the road to be closed.

sarasota crash2.png

Bradenton Police said there's also a second crash on I-75 SB that's causing delays. That crash also involves a semi and is south of University Parkway.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

FREE, 24/7 local news and weather on your streaming device.