I-75 SB shut down in Sarasota after multi-vehicle crash

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that shut down I-75 southbound in Sarasota.

Currently, all southbound lanes are closed while emergency personnel work to clear the scene.

Southbound traffic is being diverted to Bee Ridge Road. Drivers are able to re-enter the interstate at Clark Road.

FHP has not released details on the crash itself, but traffic cameras show it involved at least one semi.

It's unclear how long troopers expect the road to be closed.

WFTS

Bradenton Police said there's also a second crash on I-75 SB that's causing delays. That crash also involves a semi and is south of University Parkway.