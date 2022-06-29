Watch Now
Human remains found inside a car in North Port, North Port Police says

police
Posted at 6:21 PM, Jun 29, 2022
NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department is investigating a death after human remains were found inside a car in North Port on Wednesday morning.

North Port Police said the car belonged to a Port Charlotte resident, Wendy Hanleck, and was located just over the Charlotte County line in the woods of rural North Port, off Serris Drive.

According to North Port Police, search crews with North Port, Charlotte County, and other nearby agencies have been looking for Hanleck for about a week. Her 2015 Silver Chevy Spark was last spotted on Hillsborough Boulevard heading toward I-75 on Monday, June 20.

Authorities said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

