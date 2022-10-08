How to apply for FEMA assistance available for those impacted by Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — The deadly path of Hurricane Ian’s destruction showed no mercy as it leveled homes and swept storm surge and flood water through countless neighborhoods, destroying nearly everything it touched.

But more than a week later, the struggling people who live in some of those neighborhoods are ready to start living again.

And they’re looking for help to do it.

"That’s the purpose of our involvement is to help everyone recover," said Bruce Bouch, a FEMA spokesperson.

Bouch says FEMA mostly helps with structural rebuilding and some disaster-related losses that insurance doesn’t cover.

"One thing to understand about the FEMA funds is that they are not for the complete rebuild and replacement of everything. They are to cover the basics need and structurally get things back in place. As far as the little things, that’s where the insurance comes in." said Bouch.

Bouch says after a claim is filed, a FEMA inspector will come to inspect the home. But he says it's important to make sure they’re from FEMA by making sure they have your application number.

"So you can confirm that they are indeed there for you and not someone frauding and trying to take advantage of the situation," said Bouch.

FEMA also is providing immediate assistance with cleaning supplies and temporary stays in hotels

Here are three ways to apply for FEMA assistance if you have been affected by Hurricane Ian:

If your claim is rejected, Bouch says you can appeal the claim and refile with additional information. He says their goal is to help as many people as they can.

"There are obviously some guidelines that need to be followed so we can do everything smoothly and work together to help all survivors come back and rebound from Hurricane Ian," said Bouch.