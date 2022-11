BRADENTON, Fla. — Pier 22 is located right on the Manatee River, close to the heart of Downtown Bradenton.

Back in the 1930s, this area was known as the Memorial Pier and was dedicated to the 21 men from Manatee County who died in WWI.

Later, it was used as a warehouse for freight steams and was the original home of the South Florida Museum (now the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature).

Today, Pier 22 is known for its good food, winning the Open Table 2022 Diners Choice Award and many others.