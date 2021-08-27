Watch
Historical Green Village runs off solar power

Green Village
Posted at 4:57 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 04:57:20-04

ANNA MARIA, Fla. — The Historical Green Village on Anna Maria Island is also worth a visit.

Built close to 10 years ago, it's one of the first net-zero energy commercial developments in Florida.

Everywhere you look, you'll see solar power.

In fact, they generate so much power they send more back to Florida Power & Light than they get from them!

Brian Seymour, owner of the Anna Maria General Store says, "It's been really positive. We have a lot of not just community members. But the tourists and stuff when they're here, they start looking around the Green Village and we start explaining how all of our air conditioning is done based on groundwater out of our wells in the ground. We do not have outside air conditioners like you see in a traditional home. "

In fact, there's so much technology here a lot of it you can't even see.

Click here to read more about their efforts on going green.

