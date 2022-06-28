ELLENTON, Fla. — Hearts 4 Heroes Thrifty Boutique is all about guilt-free shopping for a very good cause.

"We're a little store on a big mission," said Jeanette Rivera, manager of the nonprofit thrift store. "This store has magic to it."

Hearts 4 Heroes Thrifty Boutique is located mere minutes from the Ellenton outlets, at 8227 US-301 N in Parrish (813-812-3366).

Sales of vintage furniture and clothes, kitchen trinkets and toys, go directly to My Warrior's Place in Ruskin, a scenic nonprofit retreat and support center for military veterans, first responders and Gold Star families.

"We provide healing and hope for American heroes," said My Warrior's Place president Kelly Kowall, whose son Corey was killed in Afghanistan.

My Warrior's Place also has a growing program for service dogs, who too often are separated from their human heroes. So proceeds from Hearts 4 Heroes Thrifty Boutique are also going to My Service Dog's Place, where they're building a larger kennel to accommodate four-legged guests.

After losing her job during the pandemic, Rivera pivoted for the greater good and turned her managerial efforts to nonprofits.

So far, her store is a hit.

"Who doesn't love veterans and dogs?" she said.

The Hearts 4 Heroes Thrifty Boutique has a Facebook page where you can see more of the items they offer for sale.

To learn more about My Warrior's Place, click here.

Additional information on My Service Dog's Place can be found by clicking here.