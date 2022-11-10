Health Alert issued after red tide detected on Manatee County beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County (DOH-Manatee) issued a health alert after a red tide algae bloom was detected on some beaches.
Due to elevated counts of red tide from beach water samples on Monday, Nov. 7, the DOH-Manatee said it will post signage at several beaches to advise the public that red tide is present.
The following beaches have elevated red tide levels:
- Bayfront Park
- Coquina Beach South
- Longboat Pass/Coquina Boat Ramp
- Rod and Reel Pier
According to the DOH-Manatee, red tide can cause some people to have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation. Symptoms can feel like a common cold or seasonal allergies. DOH-Manatee said people with existing breathing problems, like asthma, might experience more severe effects.
If symptoms do not subside, the DOH-Manatee said you should contact your healthcare provider for evaluation.
The DOH-Manatee makes the following recommendations:
- Do not swim around dead fish.
- If you have chronic respiratory problems, consider staying away from the beach, as the red tide can affect your breathing.
- Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish. If fish are healthy, rinse fillets with tap or bottled water and throw out the guts.
- Keep pets and livestock away from water, sea foam, and dead sea life.
- Residents living in beach areas who experience respiratory symptoms are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner (ensuring that the A/C filter is maintained according to the manufacturer's specifications).
- If outdoors, residents may choose to wear paper filter masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.
For more information about red tide, visit here.