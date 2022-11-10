Health Alert issued after red tide detected on Manatee County beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County (DOH-Manatee) issued a health alert after a red tide algae bloom was detected on some beaches.

Due to elevated counts of red tide from beach water samples on Monday, Nov. 7, the DOH-Manatee said it will post signage at several beaches to advise the public that red tide is present.

The following beaches have elevated red tide levels:

Bayfront Park

Coquina Beach South

Longboat Pass/Coquina Boat Ramp

Rod and Reel Pier

According to the DOH-Manatee, red tide can cause some people to have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation. Symptoms can feel like a common cold or seasonal allergies. DOH-Manatee said people with existing breathing problems, like asthma, might experience more severe effects.

If symptoms do not subside, the DOH-Manatee said you should contact your healthcare provider for evaluation.

The DOH-Manatee makes the following recommendations:

Do not swim around dead fish.

If you have chronic respiratory problems, consider staying away from the beach, as the red tide can affect your breathing.

Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish. If fish are healthy, rinse fillets with tap or bottled water and throw out the guts.

Keep pets and livestock away from water, sea foam, and dead sea life.

Residents living in beach areas who experience respiratory symptoms are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner (ensuring that the A/C filter is maintained according to the manufacturer's specifications).

If outdoors, residents may choose to wear paper filter masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.

For more information about red tide, visit here.