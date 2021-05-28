Headless alligator found near state road 62 in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, fla- — Fish and wildlife officers say a dead alligator was found near the road in Manatee County.

On Thursday, May 27 officers responded to a report of a dead alligator found near State Road 62 in Parrish, Manatee County.

Officers say they found a 10-feet-long dead alligator with no head. The alligator was also badly decomposed. FWC officers say a criminal investigation has been started.

"While Florida’s statewide alligator harvest runs from August 15 to November 1 every year for those who are properly permitted, illegally killing an alligator is a third-degree felony. Dumping of debris weighing over 15 lbs. is a first-degree misdemeanor and possession of alligator parts without a permit is also illegal."-FWC

The FWC asks that if you have any information contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.