Grandmother accidentally shot by 6-year-old while driving car, police say

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A grandmother was accidentally shot in the back by her granddaughter while driving a car near Tollefson Avenue in North Port on Thursday.

North Port Police said they received a call around 3 p.m. from the grandmother, 57, who reported that her granddaughter, 6, had gotten ahold of a gun in the backseat of the car and fired a shot through the driver seat. The bullet struck her in the lower back.

The grandmother was able to drive home, where she received help, and 911 was called. She was then airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials from the Child Protection Center in North Port interviewed the child, and all other parties involved were questioned as well.

Police said that they believe the incident to be an accident and that the weapon was originally located in a holster, tucked in the back pocket of the driver seat, beneath a seat cover.