Gabby Petito story boosted by social media, true-crime craze

Amber Baesler/AP
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person poster for Gabby Petito posted in Jakson, Wyo. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19 in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
Posted at 10:14 AM, Sep 22, 2021
The disappearance and death of Gabby Petito and the police hunt for her boyfriend have generated a whirlwind online.

A multitude of armchair detectives and others have been sharing tips, possible sightings and theories by way of TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and other sites.

Whether the frenzy of attention and online sleuthing has helped the investigation is not clear. But it has illuminated the intersection between social media and the public fascination with true-crime stories.

Users have delved into Petito's Spotify music playlists, her boyfriend's reading habits and the couple's digitally bookmarked trails.

On the other hand, some users have spread misinformation, reporting potential sightings that turned out to be wrong.

Adriana Gomez Licon and Lindsay Whitehurst with the Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

