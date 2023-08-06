Watch Now
FWC: Woman airlifted to hospital after boating accident in Sarasota County

Posted at 6:51 PM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 18:51:26-04

LITTLE SARASOTA BAY, Fla. — A woman was airlifted to a local hospital after a boating accident in Sarasota County injured her Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

At 12:30 p.m., the FWC received a report of a two-vessel boating accident with injuries occurring in Little Sarasota Bay. The FWC, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, and Sarasota County EMS all responded to the scene where two personal watercraft (PWCs) were involved in a collision.

The FWC said that each vessel had two occupants and was operating on plane when the collision occurred, injuring a 27-year-old woman.

She was airlifted to a local hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

