FWC: 14-year-old dies in jet ski accident on the Manatee River

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 14-year-old died from injuries sustained in a collision between a jet ski and a boat on the Manatee River on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The 17-year-old brother of the 14-year-old is currently receiving medical treatment, and his condition is being closely monitored. Both brothers were in the boat at the time of the accident.

“The FWC extends its deepest condolences to the families affected by this tragic event. This loss of life is profoundly felt by our agency and the entire Manatee County community. Our thoughts are with the victims, their family, and all those affected during this extremely difficult time,” a media representative of the FWC said in a press release.

A 45-year-old resident of Palmetto, Florida, who was operating the jet ski, was also involved in the accident. Their condition is currently unknown.

The FWC is investigating the incident with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.