Free Sarasota Trolley will run between downtown, St. Armands and Lido Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. — A free new trolley service in Sarasota is aiming to help get people to the beach quicker and easier.

The new trolley called "Bay Runner" will take people from downtown Sarasota to St. Armands Circle and to the beaches on Lido Key.

WFTS

The goal of the new service is to minimize traffic through the roundabout construction on the way to Sarasota's barrier islands and to make parking easier.

"We understand fully how difficult traffic can be in our community and with this trolley, I think it's a great step in the right direction in improving our multi-moto and micro transit systems here in the city of Sarasota," said Hagen Brody, Sarasota city commissioner.

The trolley will run seven days a week from 8 a.m. to midnight and will open for the public starting March 2.

