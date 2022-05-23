Former Bradenton teacher sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex with student

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A former teacher in Bradenton teacher was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier this month after she was convicted of having sex with an underage student following a plea.

Kassandra Moore was arrested in 2019 for having sex with a 15-year-old student.

The state attorney's office said Moore took a plea on March 11 and was sentenced on May 10.

The charge carried a maximum sentence of life, the state attorney's office said.

"We are glad that justice was served and hope that this can bring closure and healing to the victim and the victim’s family. We wish the victim the very best in all efforts to take the criminal actions of the defendant and use them for the betterment of society," lead prosecutor Assistant State Attorney Lauren Benson said in a press release.