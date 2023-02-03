Florida Provisions Co. opens store in Waterside, new development of Lakewood Ranch

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — The Florida Provisions Co. opened just a few months ago in Waterside, one of the newest developments in Lakewood Ranch.

It was started by a local husband and wife, looking to branch off from their small business in St. Pete and open a new location in this area.

Inside you'll find just about everything Florida. From shirts and sandals to boating necessities and good beer.

Mark Thomas, the owner of Florida Provisions Co., said, "The reaction has been really good so far. The business down here has been really good even though, you know, I would say only about half of the tenants are actually built out. The reaction has been really good. Lakewood Ranch is just awesome. It's amazing. We didn't quite know what the demographics were going to be, and it's everything from young individuals to families to snowbirds. I mean, it is really just everywhere in between. So it's been awesome."

The business opened right before Christmas and has seen welcome support from the community.

You can check out what they have and how to find them by clicking here.