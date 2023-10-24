Florida man arrested after shooting leaves victim on life support

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested a man after a recent shooting incident in Palmetto that left the victim on life support.

MCSO said on Oct. 20, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to the shooting on the 1500 block of 2nd Avenue West.

Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his head lying by the side of the road.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where they are currently on life-support.

Authorities said the investigation determined that the victim had been involved in a physical altercation with another person just a few blocks away from the shooting.

The suspect has been identified as Leroy Lee Hope, Sr. of Palmetto. Authorities believe Hope drove his car past the victim, who was riding a bicycle, stopped, exited his vehicle, and opened fire on the victim before leaving the scene.

Detectives believe Hope shot the victim in response to the earlier altercation.

The victim is a 60-year-old man and is not expected to survive, police said.

Leroy Lee Hope Sr. was arrested on Oct. 21 on an unrelated DUI charge as detectives were still identifying him as a suspect. He remains in custody, and charges for the shooting are pending.