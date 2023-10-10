Florida deputy shoots, kills man during attempted traffic stop that escalated

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy fatally shot a driver after he allegedly failed to stop and tried to "ram" the deputy with his vehicle early Tuesday morning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said patrol deputies attempted to stop the man around Phillippi Street and South Tamiami Trail around 12:31 a.m., but when he didn't stop, it led to a pursuit.

Deputies followed the driver to the 2300 block of Webber Street at the intersection of Lime Avenue. Then, when he attempted to "ram" the deputy with his vehicle, the deputy shot him, according to officials.

The vehicle then crashed into the back of a house on Webber Street. Officials said deputies and the Sarasota County Fire Department pulled the man from the vehicle to attempt life-saving measures, but he passed away at the scene.

Officials added that one deputy sustained a leg injury and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Webber Street between South Tamiami Trail and South Shade avenue will be closed for several hours while the sheriff's office investigates.