Florida deputy fired over animal cruelty allegations flees state after warrant issued, authorities say

A deputy from Hardee County who was fired after he was accused of animal cruelty last month has run from the state after an arrest warrant was issued on new charges, according to authorities.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said Nicholas Zotto, 29, is believed to be in New York State.

Zotto was charged with animal cruelty in November after videos showed "concerning behavior" while he worked off-duty at his business Pawsome Sitters in Manatee County, the Hardee County Sheriff's Office said at the time.

After his arrest in November, Zotto was supposed to shut down his business, but MCSO said detectives learned Zotto was still boarding dogs.

Between November 18 and 29, authorities said Zotto agreed to board two dogs, but when the owner came to pick them up, one of the dogs looked sick and was "in obvious discomfort."

A vet found that the dog was suffering from open sores and severe dehydration. Detectives said the dog was left in a confined space and sat in its own filth for extended periods of time.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office

An arrest warrant was issued for Zotto's arrest for aggravated animal cruelty, but authorities believe he ran from the state.