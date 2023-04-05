FHP searching for driver involved in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist dead on Tuesday night.

Officials said that around 9:55 p.m., an SUV was traveling north on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard while the motorcyclist was headed east on Fruitville Road. The SUV, which was approaching the intersection of the two roads, ran a red light and hit the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man from Orlando, was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. He passed away while there.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene of the crash immediately.

Later on, troopers found and impounded an abandoned 2020 Audi SUV on Interstate 75 but have not determined yet if it was the same vehicle involved in the incident.

Florida Highway Patrol FHP is still working to determine if this SUV was involved in the fatal crash.

FHP is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.