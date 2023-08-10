Watch Now
FHP: Cyclist dies after being run into by SUV on Anna Maria Bridge

Posted at 9:05 PM, Aug 09, 2023
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a cyclist is dead after being run into by the driver of an SUV early Wednesday morning.

The man driving the SUV was traveling eastbound on the Anna Maria Bridge, east of East Bay Drive, while the cyclist was biking eastbound.

The front of the SUV then collided with the bicycle. Upon impact, the cyclist flew from his bicycle and struck the bridge's surface.

The SUV driver stopped in the eastbound lane of the bridge, east of the collision.

The cyclist died at a local hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate this crash.

