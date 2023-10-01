FHP: Crash in Manatee County kills motorcyclist, driver in serious condition

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead and the driver of a sedan is in serious condition after a crash in Manatee County Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

A motorcycle was traveling north on U.S. 41 (14th Street), on the left lane, north of 66th Avenue West, at high speed.

The driver of a sedan was traveling south on U.S. 41 on the left turn lane north of 66th Avenue West.

He attempted to turn left onto a driveway at 6513 14th Street in front of the approaching motorcycle.

The front of the sedan collided with the right side of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.